River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MELI traded down $17.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,643.40. The stock had a trading volume of 249,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,272. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,616.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,607.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

