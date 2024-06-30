River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. 3,899,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

