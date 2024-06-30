River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $281,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

DHR stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.85. 4,638,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

