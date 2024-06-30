Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.8 days.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 1.5 %

Rogers Sugar stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

