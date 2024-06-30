Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $791,468.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,498,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707,743 shares of company stock worth $58,180,086 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after buying an additional 827,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 701,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

