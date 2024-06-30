SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SanBio Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNBIF remained flat at C$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. SanBio has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.
