Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $332,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 10,899,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.