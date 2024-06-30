Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

