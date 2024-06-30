Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.36. 4,189,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,760. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

