Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $766,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.04. 3,926,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

