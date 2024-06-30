Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

