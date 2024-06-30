Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.41. 2,850,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

