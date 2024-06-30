Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $240.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

