Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

