Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.0 days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGHF remained flat at $40.20 during midday trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Sawai Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

