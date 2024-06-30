Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.0 days.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWGHF remained flat at $40.20 during midday trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.
Sawai Group Company Profile
