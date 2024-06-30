Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

