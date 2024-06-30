Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,919. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

