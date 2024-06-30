Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 811,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,122. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.