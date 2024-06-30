Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SLGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 2,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold
