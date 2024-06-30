Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 2,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

