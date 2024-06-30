Seneca House Advisors Acquires New Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 64,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,530. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

