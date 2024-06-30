Seneca House Advisors Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,383,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,889,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 441.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 524,522 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,730. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.