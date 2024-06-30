Seneca House Advisors Makes New $262,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 20,573,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,408,352. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.