SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $18.50 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

