Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

