ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

NOW traded up $12.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $786.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.24. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

