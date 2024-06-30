Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $35.54.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8434 per share. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.04%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
