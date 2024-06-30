Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8434 per share. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.04%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.