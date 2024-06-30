Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About Sherritt International
