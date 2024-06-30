Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.