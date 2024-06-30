Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 857,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,188. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

