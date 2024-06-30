Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Drops By 29.1%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

