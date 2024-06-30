Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rises By 30.0%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 21,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,535. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

