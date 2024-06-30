Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 118.2%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AFLYY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $594.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.