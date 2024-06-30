Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Drops By 40.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

