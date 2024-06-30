Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Decreases By 58.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.