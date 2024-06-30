Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Drops By 14.3%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 1,340,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.