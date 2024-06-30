Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declines By 32.3%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.4 %

BDORY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 187,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

