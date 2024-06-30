Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 58.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 707,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.30%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

