Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Declines By 47.6%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF remained flat at $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
