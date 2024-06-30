Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Decreases By 12.2%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

