Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Rises By 17.3%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,023. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

