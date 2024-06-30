Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Decreases By 12.4%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 16,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,755. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

