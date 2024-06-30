Short Interest in Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Decreases By 50.0%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Burnham Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Burnham stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694. Burnham has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Burnham Dividend Announcement

About Burnham

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Burnham’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

