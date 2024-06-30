Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Rises By 81.1%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHW remained flat at $6.86 during trading hours on Friday. 162,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 391,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 437,639 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 77,561 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 431,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

