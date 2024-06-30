Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Rises By 81.1%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CHW remained flat at $6.86 during trading hours on Friday. 162,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
