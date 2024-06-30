Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Increases By 25.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Central Puerto Stock Down 4.0 %
CEPU stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 377,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
