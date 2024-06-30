Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Increases By 25.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CEPU stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 377,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,657 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

