Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Increases By 72.6%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

CDT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,569. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

