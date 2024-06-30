Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Grows By 75.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRH by 4,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,170,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211,468. CRH has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

