Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Drops By 12.1%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,285.0 days.
Denka Stock Performance
DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during trading on Friday. Denka has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.
About Denka
