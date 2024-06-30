Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Drops By 20.2%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.8 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.58. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $229.76.
DSV A/S Company Profile
