Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 75.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETW remained flat at $8.27 during trading hours on Friday. 334,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300,257 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

