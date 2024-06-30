Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Expands By 69.1%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 598,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,079. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.07%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.