Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 81.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance
Shares of HTLZF stock remained flat at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
About Hamilton Thorne
