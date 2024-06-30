Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 81.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Shares of HTLZF stock remained flat at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

